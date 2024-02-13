New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved engagement of 376 retired officials on contract basis against the vacant sanctioned posts in regular courts for a period of one year or till the posts are filled up, a Raj Niwas official said on Tuesday.

Saxena had earlier approved the filling up of 1,251 regular posts in the courts through DSSSB and the process for filling them up is underway.

Also Read | First Hindu Temple in UAE Inauguration Live Streaming Online: From Date, Time to Telecast Details, Know All About BAPS Mandir Set To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

These 376 contractual workers comprise 30 per cent of the total vacant posts of 1,251, the official said.

A total of 112 of them will be recruited as Personal Assistants, 254 Junior Judicial Assistant, and 10 as Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

The Law Department of the Delhi government submitted that it had received a letter, dated December 7, last year from the Office of Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters), through which it was informed that direct recruitment process for the vacant posts is underway through Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

However, it said since it is a time taking process and the department is facing acute shortage of staff, it has been requested to take the necessary approval for engagement of retired officials for the vacant posts -- Junior Judicial Assistant, Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon and Personal Assistant -- for one year or till the vacant posts are filled up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)