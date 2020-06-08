Latest News | Lido Learning Plans to Hire Senior Citizens to Augment Learning for Students

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Edu-tech startup Lido Learning is looking at onboarding 500 senior citizens and retired professionals over the next few months to augment the delivery of classes to students of grades 5-9 on its platform.

Lido Learning, which offers a live tutoring platform online for Science, Mathematics and English subjects, has over 300 teachers on its platform and around 4,000 registered students.

"Having interacted with thousands of students, including their kids and grandkids, senior teachers are full of wisdom and patience – traits that will lead to better learning outcomes for the children in Lido's online tutoring groups," Lido Learning founder and CEO Sahil Sheth said.

He added that teachers can choose their slots and take up to 50 one-hour classes in a month, right from the comfort of their homes.

The company said it has seen an 18 per cent organic growth each week in its user base amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edu-tech startups have been among the biggest beneficiaries as educational institutions have moved delivery of courses to online platforms to maintain social distancing amid the crisis.

With children and their parents becoming more comfortable with the idea of school curriculum being delivered online now, edutech startups are looking at wooing more users to their platforms with rich content.

Lido said the selected teachers would undergo a five-day training to deepen their knowledge and have them ready to teach online.

The move, it said, was aimed at providing gainful employment to senior citizens, who have previous experience in teaching or are subject matter experts.

These online classes also help them earn money to supplement their retirement funds, it said.

