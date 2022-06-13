Medininagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Two minors including a girl were killed after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as 10-year-old Chandni Kumari and 12-year-old Arvind Kumar. They were playing in the afternoon in their village Gongo when lightning accompanied by rain and wind struck the area.

The children died after they were struck by the thunderbolt, police said.

The bodies were sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem.

