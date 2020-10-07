New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 9.51 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday.

Likhitha Infrastructure's IPO was last week extended till Wednesday and the price band was also revised lower to Rs 116-120 per share.

The Rs 61-crore issue was earlier slated to close on last Thursday.

The offer received bids for 4,84,77,875 shares against 51,00,000 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 21.99 times, non-institutional investors category 1.54 times, and that for retail individual investors was subscribed 23.71 times.

According to an earlier update on the NSE, the book running lead manager to Likhitha Infrastructure had informed the exchange that all bidders (QIB, non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders) shall have the option to withdraw their applications before the closing of the issue.

"This withdrawal option can be exercised by either through stock exchange bidding platform/mechanism or manually by approaching the registrar to the issue," it had said.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm has over two decades of experience in laying pipeline networks along with construction of associated facilities as well as providing operations and maintenance services to leading city gas distribution companies in India.

Unistone Capital is managing the offer.

