New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Drug firm Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 20.44 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 15.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.67 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 105.59 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 98.10 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"Despite a challenging economic and business environment due to COVID 19, the company has delivered a robust financial performance quarter over quarter maintaining healthy growth in revenue, profitability and expects to continue the growth momentum in the coming years," Lincoln Pharmaceuticals MD Mahendra Patel said.

