Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) A lineman working with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company died of electrocution while repairing a transformer in the city, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Gautham (28), was on night duty on January 23 when he received a call about spark in the transformer, according to police.

Gautham climbed the pole though the power was not turned off. Suddenly, he came in contact with live wire and sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

