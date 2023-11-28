New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will hold a meeting on Wednesday to take decisions on several key issues, including a reduction in film shooting charges, installation of CCTV cameras in its schools, and jobs for the dependents of mosquito breeding checkers, officials said.

The MCD House will meet on Wednesday to discuss a proposal to divide the time designated for film shooting in Delhi into three shifts of eight hours and bring down its charges to Rs 15,000 from Rs 75,000 for a 24-hour full day slot, an MCD official said on Tuesday.

The House will also discuss a proposal to specify the responsibilities of the civic body and the Delhi Public Works Department for the construction, repair, and maintenance of roads for 10 years, the official said.

Besides, the House will table proposals to declare and celebrate June 1 as the Municipal Corporation Day, install 10,786 CCTV cameras in 786 MCD schools, and decide estimated expenditure sanction for the hiring of security guards and sweepers for different MCD venues.

A decision regarding the allotment of an MCD land parcel measuring 348,754 square metres for the entry or exit to the Sadar Bazar metro station for the RK Ashram-Majlis Park corridor of the Delhi MRTS will also be taken in meeting, the official added.

Discussions on the revision of the ground rent for land and development office (L&DO) properties presently maintained by MCD will be held in the House.

The MCD members will also discuss on extending the contract of the private security services agency at the Kasturba hospital.

The MCD House will deliberate on the remodelling and construction of sludge drain in Shahzada Bagh Extension, Anand Parbat, City-SP Zone, the official said.

A proposal will be tabled to transfer MCD's 26 per cent equity stake in a company named NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions Private Limited to National Thermal Power Corporation Limited or any of its affiliate or JV partner.

The last Municipal House held on October 31 gave its nod to 54 proposals, including a policy to provide Rs 1,100 per child to students in MCD schools, regularise 5,000 sanitisation workers, and a meat shop licence policy that restricts the opening of such shops within 150 metres of a religious place. PTI SJJ

