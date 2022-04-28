Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 49.77 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 4,434 crore on a consolidated basis, helped by a steep reduction in money set aside for bad debts.

On a standalone basis, the third-largest private sector lender reported a 54 per cent jump in its post-tax net at Rs 4,118 crore. For the fiscal year 2021-22, it reported a 98 per cent jump in its post-tax profit at Rs 13,025 crore.

For the reporting quarter, its core net interest income grew 17 per cent to Rs 8,819 crore, on a 15 per cent growth in advances and a marginal narrowing in the net interest margin at 3.49 per cent. The other income grew 19 per cent to Rs 4,223 crore, helped by a strong push from retail products fees.

However, more than the income line, it was the dip in provisions which helped the profit growth the most. The overall provisions came at Rs 987.23 crore, as against Rs 2,167.34 crore in the year-ago period. This was largely due to a sharp fall in the loan loss provisions at Rs 602 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 2,394 crore.

The stock of gross non-performing assets declined to 2.82 per cent from 3.70 per cent in the year-ago period, while the gross slippages came at Rs 3,981 crore as against 4,147 crore in the preceding December quarter and Rs 5,285 crore in the year-ago period.

Its chief financial officer Punit Sharma said two-thirds of the slippages came from retail assets but stressed that the bank is not concerned with it, and looks at the net slippage number more keenly.

From a segmental loan growth perspective, retail grew 21 per cent, the small businesses grew 60 per cent, rural banking 29 per cent, SMEs 26 per cent and mid-corporate 45 per cent.

The corporate loan book grew by 4 per cent, and its deputy managing director Rajiv Anand attributed the slow growth to the bank staying away from some loans amid a fall in rates.

Without giving guidance on the number, Sharma said there is a reason for the NIM number to go up given its rising share of low-cost current and savings bank deposits which stood at 45 per cent and the composition of the loan book which has a higher proportion of high-yield advances now.

From a capital adequacy perspective, the bank's chief executive and managing director Amitabh Chaudhry said even after the deal to acquire Citi's retail portfolio is executed, the overall capital adequacy will be over 13 per cent. However, the deal may advance the capital raising plans for the bank, he said, adding that there is no determined timeline for a capital raising exercise.

Chaudhry also said that the bank's attrition levels have gone up, in sync with the trends seen in the broader industry and added that it wants to work on decreasing the levels.

The bank scrip closed 1.81 per cent up at Rs 779.95 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, as against gains of 1.23 per cent on the broader benchmark.

