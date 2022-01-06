New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) L&T Construction's water and effluent treatment business has secured a slew of orders from various prestigious clients.

The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab, has awarded two EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders for the bulk supply of treated water to 10 lakh people in the Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of the state on a design-build-operate-transfer (DBOT) basis, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a filing to the BSE.

"The aggregate scope of work comprises design and construction of raw water intake systems, storage & sedimentation tanks, water treatment plants of a total capacity of 114 MLD (million litres per day), clear water reservoirs with pumphouse, supply & laying of transmission pipelines, and associated electromechanical & Instrumentation works," it said.

The Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha, has given a repeat EPC order to execute the Under Ground Pipeline Irrigation System for the Rengali Right Irrigation Project (Phase-I).

"Under the project, water for irrigation to 24,063 Ha of culturable command area (CCA) and 26,334 Ha of command area development (CAD) is envisaged for the Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts of Odisha by way of gravity flow taken from the Rengali Right Bank Canal and its distributaries," it said.

In addition to these, the business has also secured add-on orders from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission to implement various rural water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide functional house tap connection (FHTC) in the state.

The business is already executing water supply schemes in the districts of Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Balrampur and Shravasti for the same client. HRS hrs

