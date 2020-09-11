Puducherry, Sept 11 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has revived the 'Open House' programme to hear the grievances of the people between Monday and Wednesday every week.

The public can bring issues to the Lieutenant Governor's attention by registering with the Raj Nivas phone numbers (0413-237144, 2334050 or 2334051) between 9 AM and 2 PM, an official press release said here on Friday.

The meet would be conducted through Whatsapp video call and Bedi would personally hear the grievances from 5 PM to 6 PM on Whatsapp video call from 95005 60001, the release said.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, the Open House would be conducted through Whatsapp video call, the release said.

The programme would begin from September 14.

