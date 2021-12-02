Puducherry, Dec 2 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Thursday appealed to Tamilisai Soundararajan now holding under additional charge the post of Lt Governor to become a full-fledged Lt Governor of Union Territory without being Governor of Telengana.

In his virtual press conference, Narayanasamy said, " Soundararajan should act in coordination with the elected government here and procure funds from the Centre to Puducherry to address various issues and grievances of the people."

"Presently, she is holding post of Lt Governor here under additional charge while being Governor of Telangana also. Her workload was immense as she discharges the functions of Chief Minister and other Ministers of Puducherry," the former Chief Minister said and urged her to hold exclusively the post of Lt Governor and delink herself from the post of Governor Telangana.

Narayanasamy said the fiscal situation in Puducherry was poor and the Centre was also not responding to the requirements of the Union Territory to meet its expenditure to mitigate the sufferings of rain-hit farmers, fishermen, weaker sections and members of the unorganised sector. Soundararajan should join hands with the government here to get adequate funds from the Centre, he said. He appealed to the territorial government also to create awareness among the people through sustained activities about the currently emerging new variant of coronavirus, the Omicron. "This new variant of Covid-19 was assessed to be more virulent and hence no measures should be left wanting on the part of the government. Mass communication should be used to generate awareness about Omicron which has started spreading in several countries across the globe now," he said. Separate strategies should be adopted by medical institutions including JIPMER to rise to the emerging situation, he added.

