New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said one of its verticals has secured a 'significant' order to set up freight handling facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

L&T, in a filing to the BSE, stated its minerals and metals vertical has secured a repeat order from a leading railway company in the GCC, which has ambitious multi-phase capacity expansion plans.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The company classifies a 'significant order' as orders valued between Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

The scope of work involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) of freight handling facilities with advanced automation and control systems at two locations, including an add-on package.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The vertical offers end-to-end solutions in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) domain across sectors such as mining, minerals processing, industrial products and material handling.

The company has executed several freight handling facilities across the railway corridors in the domestic market and the Middle East.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)