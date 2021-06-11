New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Friday said that the company through its CSR arm, Lupin Foundation, is donating five oxygen generation plants to assist Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These five oxygen plants with a total capacity of 3,840 cubic meters of oxygen per day have been donated to Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat," Lupin said in a statement.

The respective state governments will oversee the distribution of the oxygen produced at these plants to government hospitals and COVID care centres, it added.

"The company is in discussions with other states to assist them in their fight against the pandemic through similar initiatives," Lupin said.

