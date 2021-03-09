New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Drug major Lupin on Tuesday said its subsidiary Lupin Pharma has partnered with Endoceutics, a women's health focused biotech company, to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada.

Lupin Pharma Canada has Partnered with Endoceutics for the commercialization of Intrarosa, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Intrarosa is Endoceutic's flagship product indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal vulvovaginal atrophy.

"Intrarosa will not only expand and strengthen our product portfolio into Women's Health in Canada but will cater to satisfy the unmet medical needs," Sofia Mumtaz, President, Lupin Pharma Canada said.

Lupin said it is estimated that over 50 per cent of post-menopausal women suffer from the symptoms of vulvovaginal atrophy and that less than 10 per cent of these women are treated with prescription medicines.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 1,043.65 apiece on BSE.

