New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it will enter the digital healthcare space in India with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients.

In a regulatory filing the company said "the board of directors has approved the company's entry into the digital healthcare space..."

The company said it has recently incorporated a new entity in the name of Lupin Digital Health Ltd, as a wholly owned subsidiary, which will undertake this, the filing added.

Lupin, however, did not share any other details about the new venture.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading 0.29 per cent lower at Rs 1,243.30 apiece on BSE.

