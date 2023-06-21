New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Madhivanan Balakrishnan has been elevated as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of IDFC First Bank following the RBI's approval, a statement said on Wednesday.

His elevation was recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee for a period of three years, IDFC FIRST Bank said in the statement.

Madhivanan has been a part of the bank since 2019 and is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer.

IDFC FIRST Bank recorded a profit after tax of Rs 2,437 crore in 2022-23, with capital adequacy of 16.82 per cent.

