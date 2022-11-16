Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Global logistics major Maersk on Wednesday said it will launch a new ocean shipping service Shaheen Express with two vessels, having a 1,700 TEUs capacity per week, this month.

Aimed at addressing the rising demand for customers trading between the Indian and the Gulf markets, the new ocean shipping service will connect the India-UAE-Saudi Arabia corridor and rotate between Mundra, Pipavav, Jebel Ali, Dammam and Jebel Ali and back to Mundra, Maersk said.

India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect in May this year, is steadily boosting the volumes of trade between the two countries.

The main commodities moving between these two countries include FMCG, perishables and retail goods, among others, the company said.

The to-be-launched service will benefit the exporters of the petrochemical sector from the eastern province of Saudi Arabia, Maersk added.

"The markets have started stabilising and the ocean networks are normalising after over two years of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Through our customer conversations, we were able to make a more meaningful forecast around the rising demand and proactively deploy a new service to create a supply of space for this demand," said Bhavan Vempati, head of regional ocean management at Maersk West & Central Asia.

