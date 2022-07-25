Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Global container logistics major Maersk on Monday said it has completed the first cross-border transportation of containerised cargo using the inland waterways of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.

The company said it transported 50 containers from Kolkata to a river port near Dhaka in Bangladesh on a barge on the National Waterways 1 on the India side for Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages.

This has created a new opportunity for customers to use the faster, more reliable inland waterways solution that connects the two countries, Maersk said in a statement.

Both the countries have been encouraging trade through the IBP (Indo-Bangladesh Protocol) Route and have recently strengthened the customs processes further to enhance the ease of doing business.

The cargo movement on inland waterways or rivers is much more reliable, especially in monsoons when turbulent weather can cause delays while transporting goods through sea route, the company said.

"The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route has created great trade opportunities for the two countries over the last decades. By advancing into containerised transport on this route, we are expanding the opportunities for importers and exporters from the two countries," said Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director at Maersk South Asia.

The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route also extends connectivity to land-locked Bhutan.

"The maiden barge voyage has been successfully executed where there has been a significant reduction of transit time. The delivery schedule of the cargo, which used to be routed through the transhipment hub and then arrive in Chittagong and further to the destination, used to be impacted severely with delays," said Soumyendu Sen Sarma, Director for Finance at Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages.

Angshuman Mustafi, head of Maersk Bangladesh, added, "Our solution to move cargo across the Indo-Bangladesh border has a saving of over 60 per cent in terms of transit time."

