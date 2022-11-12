Nashik, Nov 12 (PTI) Unidentified men allegedly entered the house of a farmer and robbed his family at gunpoint in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Manori Shivar in Dindori taluka on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

A group of five to six armed men entered a bungalow belonging to a farmer and threatened the residents with knives and pistols, he said.

The accused decamped with 280 gm gold, 480 gm silver ornaments and cash to the tune of Rs 8.50 lakh from the house, the official said.

The police were subsequently informed and a case was registered with Dindori police, he said.

