Latur, Jan 12 (PTI) An Indian Army jawan who died earlier this week in Jammu and Kashmir was cremated with full honours in his native village in Latur in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Shridhar Chavan (32) of the 120 Engineer Regiment died on Monday in the northern Union Territory, his kin said.

Hundreds of people attended the last rites of Chavan at Hadga (Omerga) village during the day, many of whom drew 'rangolis' along the route on which his body was taken for paying of last respects, officials said.

His pyre was lit by elder brother Amar after a three-volley salute by a local police team.

Among those who attended the last rites were former MP Rupatai Patil Nilangekar, Sub Divisional Offier Shobha Jadhav, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Devre and Tehsildar Anup Patil.

He is survived by his wife, one-year-old daughter, parents and two brothers, officials added.

