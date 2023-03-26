Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) An offence has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly tearing up a banner put up by workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A banner put up by the party workers for Gudi Padwa festival in Dombivili town was found torn up by unidentified persons, an official said.

Following a complaint by Sena UBT leaders, an offence has been registered and the police were probing the matter, he said.

