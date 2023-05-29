Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday sought action against a website for writing an allegedly offensive article on renowned social reformer and pioneer in women's education Savitribai Phule.

Also Read | Delhi Minor Murder Case: 'Your Responsibility to Take Care of Law and Order', CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Over Teen's Brutal Killing.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the NCP MLA from Yeola in Nashik said legal action should be taken against the website and the author of the article.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains, Thundershowers Expected in Ahmedabad and Other Districts Today, Says IMD.

The attempt to malign Savitribai Phule was outrageous, painful and highly condemnable, Bhujbal said.

"The portal, in the name of rearranging history is destroying history. This anti-social tendency needs to be crushed," he said, adding that the state government must take the issue seriously and ban the website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)