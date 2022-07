Aurangabad, Jul 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will come to Aurangabad for a day-long tour on July 31, during which he will visit the offices of rebel MLAs who extended their support to him, a local leader said here on Monday.

Rajendra Janjal, the district president of the Shinde group, claimed that the chief minister will visit Vaijapur, which is the constituency of Ramesh Bornare, who joined the rebel camp.

Shinde will also visit the offices of MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradip Jaiswal and among other legislators and attend some functions in the district, Janjal said.

