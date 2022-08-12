Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) A compound wall of a company collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday and no casualty was reported in the incident, an official said.

Also Read | RCFL Mumbai Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 396 Apprentice Posts At rcfltd.com; Here's How to Apply.

The incident occurred in the Wagle Estate area of the city around 12 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Also Read | Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launched Along With Razr 2022, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The wall collapsed by the side of the road near a nullah and the protection wall of the housing complex near it was also in a precarious condition, he said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and cleared the debris, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)