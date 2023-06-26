Nagpur, Jun 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old policeman in Maharashtra's Nagpur city allegedly committed suicide by electrocuting himself after touching a distribution panel (DP) box on Monday, an official said.

Police constable Kashinath Bhagwan Karade, a native of Satara district, electrocuted himself in Gittikhadan police station area in the afternoon, the official said.

Karade was living in a rented accommodation at Pension Nagar area with another policeman, he said.

The constable had joined duty at the police headquarters last month and had been depressed for the past few days, the official said.

Karade allegedly opened the door of the DP box and touched the wires, electrocuting himself, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

