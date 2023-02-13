Palghar, Feb 13 (PTI) The highly-decomposed body of a woman was found in a flat in Nalasopara town in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Police suspect the woman, who has been identified, was murdered by at least two days back.

A police official said the husband of the woman is untraceable.

Further investigation is underway.

