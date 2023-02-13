Palghar, Feb 13 (PTI) The highly-decomposed body of a woman was found in a flat in Nalasopara town in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.
Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.
Police suspect the woman, who has been identified, was murdered by at least two days back.
Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.
A police official said the husband of the woman is untraceable.
Further investigation is underway.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)