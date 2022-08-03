Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has seized in-vitro diagnostic kits which were being sold without license in Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

Stock worth Rs 12.40 lakh was seized during a raid at a unit in Shilphata area here on Tuesday, they said.

Rapid in-vitro diagnostic kits for ailments such as malaria, hepatitis, typhoid and HIV had been stored on the premises but the unit did not have the requisite licence for sale as per Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Medical Devices Rules, 2017, officials added.

