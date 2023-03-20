Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) Four developers were arrested from Kalwa township in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly forging civic documents to construct buildings illegally and selling flats to customers, police said on Monday.

A police officer said the accused forged the Occupation Certificates (OCs) and Commencement Certificates (CCs) and sold flats in the illegally-constructed buildings to unsuspecting home buyers.

A complaint was lodged with the Thane Municipal Corporation by a former corporator regarding the mushrooming of illegal constructions in Kalwa.

Subsequently, TMC officials informed the Kalwa police in February that no permission was given to the concerned builders to develop buildings and sought registration of FIRs against them.

