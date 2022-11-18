Latur, Nov 18 (PTI) Gutkha and banned tobacco products worth Rs 27.8 lakh were seized and six people were arrested in raids conducted in different parts of Ahmedpur city in Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids in the afternoon and arrested six persons, while five more accused are absconding, an official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the IPC and Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 has been registered, he said.

