Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) Nearly three weeks after a woman died allegedly by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane city, police have registered a case against six of her relatives, including her husband, an official said on Thursday.

In his complaint to the Kapurbawdi police station, the 31-year-old woman's father accused her in-laws of harassing her for delivering two girls. The couple married 11 years ago.

The complainant told the police that his daughter's in-laws would constantly abuse her saying who will pay for the dowry of her two daughters. She was also accused of bringing an end to the family lineage.

Tired of the harassment, the woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan on May 17, the official said.

The woman's husband and five other relatives have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide), but no arrests have been made yet, added the official.

