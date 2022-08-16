Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) The authorities in Latur district will celebrate 75 years of Marathwada liberation from September 17, collector Prithviraj BP has said.

The collector made the announcement while speaking at an Independence Day programme on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, “At least 8,28401 farmers have submitted crop insurance applications for the notified crop in the 2022-23 season and a premium of Rs 58.65 crore has been collected.

A panchnama of crop damages due to heavy rainfall is underway, he said.

Apart from this, a total of Rs 19.57 lakh was distributed to 359 orphans who lost a parent to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that school fees of 10 children have been waived.

