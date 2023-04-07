Nagpur, Apr 7 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two persons over a dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

The partially decomposed body of the victim Tarachand Tulshiram Choudhary was found in Butibori area of the district on Thursday, an official said.

The accused had allegedly attacked the victim with sticks in his room on April 3 and left him in a pool of blood, he said.

The police zeroed in on the accused and apprehended them and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

The victim worked as a ragpicker with the accused and a quarrel had broken out between them two weeks ago, he added.

