Palghar, Jul 13 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a tribal woman and disposing of her body in a jungle in Jawhar in Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

A probe began after a complaint was received that one Gulab Lakhan (40), a housewife, was missing since Saturday, and her body was found in the thicket in Balantin hillock on Sunday, an official said.

"The accused, who was held on Monday, is a relative of Lakhan and further probe is underway to find out why he killed her," he added.

