Palghar, Mar 22 (PTI) Police seized foreign liquor worth Rs 7.50 lakh which was stocked in private premises without permission in Vasai city in Palghar district of Maharashtra and arrested a man, an official said on Wednesday.

The seized goods comprised different brands of foreign liquor.

The accused hails from Kutch in Gujarat, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Prohibition Act.

