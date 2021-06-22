Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) A man was injured after his wife allegedly attacked him with a knife following a petty domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Ambernath township on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the man came home late and asked his wife to serve him dinner.

This led to a fight between them following which the woman, aged around 30, allegedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife, Shivaji Nagar police station's senior inspector Madhukar Bhoye said.

The man, who is also around 30 years old, received injuries on his back and neck and underwent treatment at a private hospital, he said.

The couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues, the official said.

Based on a police complaint lodged by the man, a case was registered against his wife under Indian Penal Code Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

