Nagpur, May 14 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was killed and four members of his family were injured when a speeding truck hit their van on Jabalpur-Amravati road in Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | .

The deceased Sagar Bhure was a resident of Bhandara. The injured included his wife Kajal (27) and their daughter Drishti (2).

Also Read | CBI Books Three Persons in Connection with Alleged IPL Match Fixing, Betting in 2019; Pakistan Angle Being Probed.

The truck driver fled after the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)