Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded on a wet road in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday when Ravindra Baliram Golait, a security guard with a private firm, was heading to work, an official said.

The man fell off the two-wheeler after it skidded on the wet road, he said.

The victim sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

