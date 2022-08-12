Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) Firemen and disaster management cell personnel rescued a 35-year-old man who attempted to commit suicide at a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch5 Series in India Starting at Rs 27,999.

Gangadhar Jadhav, a resident of Kalwa area, jumped into the creek around 1.45 pm, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | RCFL Mumbai Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 396 Apprentice Posts At rcfltd.com; Here's How to Apply.

The local firemen and police personnel were alerted by people in the vicinity and the man was saved before he could drown, he said.

Jadhav had allegedly attempted suicide over some domestic dispute, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)