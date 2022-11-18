Palghar, Nov 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl pushed into flesh trade was rescued from a lodge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police rescued the girl from a lodge in Arnala on Thursday, senior inspector Santosh S Choudhary said.

The girl was allegedly pushed into flesh trade and held captive at the lodge. The main accused in the case had fled leaving the girl at the lodge after a financial dispute with the owner of the establishment, he said.

The police have arrested the lodge owner, his employee and another occupant of the lodge, who had allegedly raped the victim, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the main accused.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered against the accused, it was stated.

