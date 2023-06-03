Nagpur, June 3 (PTI) Police in Nagpur reunited a 4-month-old boy with his family after he went missing in the early hours of Friday, an official said on Saturday.

Baby Avesh was sleeping next to his mother Rehana Wasim Ansari and three siblings on a pavement at Mominpura. Around 4 am, the mother woke up to find Avesh missing.

Rehana and a few relatives then approached the Tehsil police who launched a search, the official said.

The police found Avesh with a woman in Jaripatka area in the evening. They detained her for questioning and handed over the baby to his mother, the official added.

