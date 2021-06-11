Alibaug, Jun 11 (PTI) Raigad district in Maharashtra received low rainfall on Thursday and Friday, with Shrivardhan recording the highest at 105 mm in the last 24 hours and Mahad at the other end of the list with just 5 mm, officials said.

Incidentally, the district administration had issued a red alert on the night of Wednesday warning citizens of heavy rains.

The district received 34.14 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Friday, officials added.

