Nagpur, Jun 20 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was knocked down and killed by a speeding motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in MIDC area around 5.30 am on Monday, when the victim Laxman Kisanrao Dhage was out on a morning walk, an official said.

The two-wheeler knocked the man down and sped away, he said.

The victim was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding), 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions the Motor Vehicle Act against the accused motorcyclist, he added.

