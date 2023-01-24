Nagpur, Jan 24 (PTI) A 70-year-old inmate of the central jail in Maharashtra's Nagpur died of an ailment at a hospital in the city, an official said.

A court in Mumbai had convicted the man in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, the official said.

The convict's health condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the tuberculosis ward of a hospital on January 14 and he died on Monday afternoon, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by Dhantoli police, he added.

