Nashik, Aug 12 (PTI) At least 50 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, raising the tally of infections to 4,80,590, an official said.

Also Read | Hero MotoCorp Posts Over 2-Fold Rise in Consolidated Profit After Tax to Rs 585 Crore for April-June 2022 Quarter.

The count of recoveries rose to 4,71,263 after 95 patients recovered from the infection, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,902, he said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White Variant Debuts in China.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,75,306 were from Nashik city, 1,78,864 from other parts of the district, 14,007 from Malegaon and 8,497 patients were from outside the district, the official said.

The district is now left with 425 active cases, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)