Nagpur, Mar 20 (PTI) Nine persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising and robbing a beer bar in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the accused barged into the bar armed with sticks and weapons and went on a rampage, an official said.

The accused vandalised the premises and stole Rs 35,000 from the cash counter before fleeing the scene, he said.

The accused were identified based on the CCTV footage from the scene, the official said, adding that a case under section 397 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

