Alibag, Jan 10 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have detected 87 per cent of offences registered in the region in 2022, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in Greater Noida, Will Explore Futuristic Green Tech.

As many as 2,585 cases were registered in the district last year, of which the police have solved 2,443, Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Latest AICPI Figure Released, Here's What It Means For DA Hike in 2023.

At least 35 out of 38 murder cases have been solved, while all 106 rape and 113 molestation cases registered in 2022 have been detected, he said.

In 2020 and 2021, the police had detected 79 per cent and 82 per cent of registered offences respectively, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)