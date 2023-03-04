Nagpur, Mar 4 (PTI) A senior citizen riding a motorcycle was crushed to death and dragged by a speeding truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Adenovirus: Dos and Don’ts for Preventing the Respiratory Infection That Caused Death of 12 Children in West Bengal.

The accident took place near Mankapur area on Friday, when the victim, Ramashish Sharma (65), was run over by the truck, which dragged him for 100 feet along with his two-wheeler, an official said. A case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304(A) (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the truck driver, who is absconding, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)