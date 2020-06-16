Latest News | Maha SLBC Seeks Permission for Staff to Use Local Train Service; Likely to Meet Chief Secy on Wed

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) is likely to meet the state's chief secretary on Wednesday for allowing bank employees here to use local train services, a source said.

Since Monday, Western and Central Railways have resumed select local train services in the financial capital to ferry those providing essential services as identified by the state government.

Also Read | No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department.

Bank employees, however, have said that they are not being allowed to use the suburban train services as they are not in the list of essential services provided by the state.

“The issue will be discussed tomorrow during the meeting with the chief secretary of Maharashtra,” said a person familiar with the matter.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Region Near Katra.

The SLBC convenor in the state is the Bank of Maharashtra.

On Monday, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation (MSBEF) wrote to the state's chief secretary, requesting to allow bank employees to use the suburban train services.

“We earnestly request you to please extend this service to the bank employees to enable them to report to their duties regularly. This will also facilitate extending full-fledged banking services to all,” the letter said.

Banks are declared as the essential service provider by the ministry of home affairs, and have been providing uninterrupted banking services since the lockdown announced on March 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)