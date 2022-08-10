Jalna (Maha), Aug 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday after shooting himself with his service rifle, police said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Jobs for Uttar Pradesh Athletes Who Won Medals at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Anil Dashrat Gadve had allegedly shot himself in the neck while on duty on Tuesday, said a police official.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad where he died while being treated on Wednesday, the official said.

Gadve, attached to the SRPF's Group number 3 at Jalna, was reportedly facing some domestic issues, he said.

Sadar Bazar police here are conducting further probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)