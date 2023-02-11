Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a 49-year-old man on the charge of killing his friend over money, an official said on Saturday.

The body of Bipin Visariya (42), who ran a carpentry business, was found at his home on February 8 following which the police launched a probe, said the official.

Investigators learnt that the victim was last seen with his friend and Kalher resident Rakshit Pakhre and the two had a fight over financial matters, said Senior Inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Rabodi police station.

Pakhre is believed to have slit his friend's throat with broken glass. He has been remanded in police custody till February 17, said the official.

